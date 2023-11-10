Diwali 2023: Top 12 Bollywood songs perfect for your festive party playlist

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023

Looking for a little more upbeat? Kesariya from Brahmastra is the perfect song to shake a leg to.

Nagada sang dhol is a super energetic Bollywood song to dance on.

Selfie le le re is a Salman Khan's film sonh which will remind you to take selfies on Diwali bash.

Kala chashma is the most loved Diwali DJ song from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's film.

Let’s nacho is the perfect song for you if you like pop beats.

Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will add energy and uplift your Diwali mood.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song has the perfect vibe of Diwali.

Aaj ki party song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan film is played at every Diwali party.

Gallan Goodiyan song will make you groove your entire family with utmost joy.

Pasoori is an explosive track that has hit the right chords among the audience.

Zingaat from Dhadak is the perfect Diwali party anthem that will make you dance nonstop.

Mere tumhare sabke liye Happy Diwali is a delightful son to play on this festival.

