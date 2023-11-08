Diwali 2023: Top 12 feel good movies to watch on Netflix to spend entertainment-filled time with your family
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao is a sweet love story filled with comedy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mimi sees Kriti Sanon's finest performance. It is a story of a woman who agrees to be a surrogate mother but faces many challenges.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Wake Up Sid is critically acclaimed. The story is of a rich brat who understands the meaning of life when put in tough situation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar is about a woman who threatens to leave her husband as there's no toilet in his home.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do is a family drama full of emotions, fun, laughter and tears. It is to be watched with family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khoobusrat - the movie that gave us Fawad Khan. It is a romantic comedy drama about a quirky physiotherapist falling in love with a royal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hey! Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and more is a story of a woman plans to get her husband fall in love with another woman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Happy New Year is a laugh riot. It's too be watched for fun during Diwali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Dooni Chaar is about a middle-class school teacher trying everything to buy a car and make his family happy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cracking chemistry makes their romantic drama Kushi a must watch. It also has family drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chillar Party is to be watched with the kids in the house. It is a story about friendship as a group of young children make friends with an orphan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Motichoor Chaknachoor is about quest of an NRI trying to find a wife in Bhopal. He meets a young girl whose only purpose in life is to marry and go abroad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Tiger 3, Top 10 action thrillers starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more to watch on OTT
Find Out More