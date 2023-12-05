Do you know the cost of each dress these Bollywood divas have?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's appearance continues to garner attention. She has frequently been spotted wearing pricey clothing.
If we talk about this dress, it costs around 37 crores, according to a report.
Priyanka Chopra wore a dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards that will amaze you with its price.
Regarding the cost of this dress, it was reported to be approximately Rs 77 crore.
Alia Bhatt was also spotted looking stunning at an award function in a dress that cost roughly Rs 23 lakh.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is no stranger to wearing clothing valued at lakhs of crores of rupees. She wore an approximately five lakh rupee dress to an award function.
It is not possible when it comes to style and Malaika's name is not mentioned. Malaika's sense of style is well-known.
She has also been spotted sporting T-shirts and gowns that have cost millions of bucks.
