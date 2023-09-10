Dobaara to Black Friday: Top 10 Anurag Kashyap thrillers to watch on OTT

On Anurag Kashyap's birthday, here's a list of best thrillers made by him to watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Dobaaraa

The film starring Taapsee Pannu is a sci-fi thriller. It is on Netflix.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Anurag Kashyap's edgy thriller starring Vikcy Kaushal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others is on Zee5.

Ugly

Anurag Kashyap's movie is about an actor going hunting for his missing daughter. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Black Friday

One of the most critically acclaimed projects of Anurag Kashyap is Black Friday. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

No Smoking

The film starring John Abraham, Ayesha Takia and more is a must watch thriller. It is on JioCinema.

Gangs of Wasseypur

The revenge thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee and more can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Choked

The film is an interesting story about a woman finding a bag full of cash amidst demonetisation. It is on Netflix.

The Girl in Yellow Boots

The film starring Kalki Koechlin and directed by Anurag Kashyap is available on Netflix.

Dev D

The quirky film starring Abhay Deol and more is on Netflix.

Sacred Games

Anurag Kashyap has also directed thriller series Sacred Games. It is on Netflix.

Kennedy

Anurag Kashyap's next is Kennedy that is yet to release on OTT.

