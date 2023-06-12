Biggest upcoming Bollywood sequels

From Don 3 to Hera Pheri 3 here is the list of upcoming sequels that will up your excitement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
The comedy flick is all set to extend its franchise with OG trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The cast has already shot a promo.
Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan are working on the franchise of the superhero film.
Makers have confirmed Don 3 and reportedly, Ranveer Singh will take up the role of Shah Rukh Khan in the third chapter.
The third installment of Ajay Devgn's Singham will go on floors by 3rd August 2023.
Hrithik Roshan will team up with Jr. NTR for the sequel.
This is much-awaited sequel of Anees Bazmee's comedy movie No Entry.
OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam will release on 11th August.
The sequel of horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is scheduled to release next year.
Ayan Mukerji will start working on Brahmastra 2 after completing War 2.
Ayushmann Khurrana will reprise his role of Pooja in Dream Girl 2 set to open in cinemas on 25th August 2023.
Rohit Shetty is expected to start shooting for Golmaal 5 next year.
Kartik Aaryan will stars in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after the success of second installment.
Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will team up for Jolly LLB 3. The movie is said to go on floors next year.
