Dono Screening: Sunny Deol, Bobby, Salman Khan cheer for Rajveer; Dharmendra, Esha Deol go missing 

Sunny Deol, Salman Khan and more celebs attended Rajveer Deol, Paloma's debut movie Dono's screening but Esha Deol, Dharmendra were missed.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Dono leads 

Rajveer Deol and Paloma play Dev and Meghna in this beautiful film called Dono. 

Baap-beta milap

Sunny Deol hugged Rajveer on the red carpet, Sunny arrived with Karan Deol while Rajveer was already at the venue. 

Support system 

Paloma Thakeria has her pillars of strength mom - Poonam Dhillon and Anmol Thakeria to cheer on her.

Father-son duo

Likewise, Sooraj Barjatya came to support his son, Avnish, who makes his debut in Bollywood as a director.

Debutants and an ace

Here are three debutantes who are getting wings to fly from Rajshri Productions. 

Salman Khan 

Always there for the deols, Salman looks dashing in black. 

Another debutante 

Alizeh Agnihotri came in to show her support to her fellow debutantes, Rajveer, Paloma. 

Ek aur baap-beta 

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan attended the Dono movie screening together. 

The reunion 

Amar and Prem with Amar's real son, Junaid, will be a reunion to remember.

Chachu's support

Abhay Deol came to support his nephew Rajveer Deol for his movie Dono. 

We are a family 

Bobby Deol, Tanya Deol and Aryaman Deol also came in to support Rajveer on his debut. 

Deols were missed 

Well, everything is great between them but it would have been amazing if we could have had another Deol reunion, no? 

