Dr Romantic, Witch at Court and more romantic K dramas dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, MX Player and other OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Top 10 dubbed Kdramas

If you love romantic Korean dramas, you can watch these in Hindi on various OTT platforms

Witch At Court

You can watch the show in Hindi on Zee5 and StarflixDrama

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

This rom-com will bring a smile on your face. The Hindi version is on Netflix

My Secret Terrius

The show is about a single mother. You can watch the dubbed version on Zee5

Melting Heart

Melting Heart can be watched on MX Player. You can see Hindi episodes on YouTube

Kill Me Heal Me

This show is about friendship and love. You can watch Kill Me Heal Me on MX Player and JioCinema

Meow, The Secret Boy

This funny drama can be watched in Hindi on MX Player. It is about a designer and a cat

Dr Romantic

This is a very popular KDrama in Hindi. It is available on MX Player

Crash Landing On You

This adorable romantic comedy can be watched in Hindi on Netflix

Boys Over Flowers

Lee Minho became a sensation after this. You can watch it on MX Player in Hindi

Pinocchio

This Korean drama is about two reporters who are quite ambitious. It is available on Zing TV and MX Player

Descendants Of The Sun

You can watch this timeless K-Drama dubbed in Hindi on Zee5. It stars Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki

