Dr Romantic, Witch at Court and more romantic K dramas dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, MX Player and other OTT platforms

If you love romantic Korean dramas, you can watch these in Hindi on various OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch the show in Hindi on Zee5 and StarflixDramaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This rom-com will bring a smile on your face. The Hindi version is on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is about a single mother. You can watch the dubbed version on Zee5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Melting Heart can be watched on MX Player. You can see Hindi episodes on YouTubeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show is about friendship and love. You can watch Kill Me Heal Me on MX Player and JioCinemaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This funny drama can be watched in Hindi on MX Player. It is about a designer and a catSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a very popular KDrama in Hindi. It is available on MX PlayerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This adorable romantic comedy can be watched in Hindi on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Minho became a sensation after this. You can watch it on MX Player in HindiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Korean drama is about two reporters who are quite ambitious. It is available on Zing TV and MX PlayerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch this timeless K-Drama dubbed in Hindi on Zee5. It stars Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-KiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!