Dream Girl 2, Akelli and more new movies, web series releasing this week in theatres and OTT

A look at upcoming new movies and web series in last week of AugustSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana’s sequel Dream Girl is set to release in theaters on 25th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s thriller drama Akelli will be released in theaters on 25th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashoka is a spin-off version of the Star Wars franchise and released on Disney+ Hotstar on 23rd August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aakhri Sach is based on Delhi’s Burari death case and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 25th.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bro starring Pawan Kalyan is a Telugu movie set to release on Netflix on 25th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a Korean comedy drama release this week on 23rd August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan’s gangster mystery film will hit theaters of 24th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lost City is a romance comedy movie releasing on Netflix on 25th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajao is a web series about the Punjabi pop music industry to stream on Jio Cinema from 25th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Killer Book Club is scheduled to release on Netflix on 25th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!