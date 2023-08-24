Dream Girl 2, Akelli and more new movies, web series releasing this week in theatres and OTT

A look at upcoming new movies and web series in last week of August

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana’s sequel Dream Girl is set to release in theaters on 25th August 2023.

Akelli

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s thriller drama Akelli will be released in theaters on 25th August 2023.

Ashoka

Ashoka is a spin-off version of the Star Wars franchise and released on Disney+ Hotstar on 23rd August 2023.

Aakhri Sach

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aakhri Sach is based on Delhi’s Burari death case and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 25th.

Bro

Bro starring Pawan Kalyan is a Telugu movie set to release on Netflix on 25th August.

Destined with You

This is a Korean comedy drama release this week on 23rd August 2023.

King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan’s gangster mystery film will hit theaters of 24th August 2023.

The Lost City

The Lost City is a romance comedy movie releasing on Netflix on 25th August.

Bajao

Bajao is a web series about the Punjabi pop music industry to stream on Jio Cinema from 25th August.

Killer Book Club

Killer Book Club is scheduled to release on Netflix on 25th August 2023.

