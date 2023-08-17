Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana and more top 10 Bollywood celebs who highlighted taboo subjects in movies

Movies that are a lesson on social taboos

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar explored the subject of Erectile Dysfunction.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana highlights on homosexual couples and their marriage.

Kya Kehna

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta explores issues of premarital pregnancy in Kya Kehna.

PadMan

Akshay Kumar deals with the subject of menstrual hygiene in PadMan.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta focused on the topic of surrogacy.

Cheeni Kum

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu highlight normalizing age gap in love.

Vicky Donar

Ayushmann Khurrana spoke of sperm donation in his debut movie.

Phir Milenge

Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan movie revolves around HIV Aids.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar highlights the importance of sanitization and hygiene in rural areas.

My Brother Nikhil

Juhi Chawla emphasized the social stigma that comes with AIDS and also explored homosexuality.

