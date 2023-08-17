Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana and more top 10 Bollywood celebs who highlighted taboo subjects in movies

Movies that are a lesson on social taboosSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar explored the subject of Erectile Dysfunction.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana highlights on homosexual couples and their marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta explores issues of premarital pregnancy in Kya Kehna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar deals with the subject of menstrual hygiene in PadMan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta focused on the topic of surrogacy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu highlight normalizing age gap in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana spoke of sperm donation in his debut movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan movie revolves around HIV Aids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar highlights the importance of sanitization and hygiene in rural areas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Juhi Chawla emphasized the social stigma that comes with AIDS and also explored homosexuality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
