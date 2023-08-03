Dream Girl 2 star cast fee: Ayushmann Khurrana to Ananya Panday, know their pay

Dream Girl 2 is going to hit the theatres on 25 August. Know the film's star cast fees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023
After 4 Years, once again Dream Girl is coming with its sequel to woo everyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann charged Rs 25 crore for the first part of this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann Khurrana has charged Rs 15 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Film Actress Ananya has taken 3 Crores and Paresh Rawal has taken 1.5 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajpal Yadav comes to spice up the comedy and he has taken Rs 1 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Annu Kapoor was also seen in the first part, and took 85 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Raaz was also in the first part and took Rs 70 Lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big name of Comedy Asrani has taken 45 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Famous actor Manoj Joshi has taken 35 lakh rupees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These figures are taken from India.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!