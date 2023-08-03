Dream Girl 2 star cast fee: Ayushmann Khurrana to Ananya Panday, know their pay

Dream Girl 2 is going to hit the theatres on 25 August. Know the film's star cast fees.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Dream Girl 2

After 4 Years, once again Dream Girl is coming with its sequel to woo everyone.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann charged Rs 25 crore for the first part of this film.

Dream Girl 2 fee

For Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann Khurrana has charged Rs 15 crores.

Ananya Panday- Paresh Rawal

Film Actress Ananya has taken 3 Crores and Paresh Rawal has taken 1.5 crores.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav comes to spice up the comedy and he has taken Rs 1 crore.

Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor was also seen in the first part, and took 85 lakhs.

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz was also in the first part and took Rs 70 Lakh.

Asrani

Big name of Comedy Asrani has taken 45 lakh.

Manoj Joshi

Famous actor Manoj Joshi has taken 35 lakh rupees.

Star Cast Pay

These figures are taken from India.com.

