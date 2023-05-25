Top 10 film sequels of 2023 that you need to watch out for

Dream Girl 2 is set to release on August 25. The sequel will have Ayushmann Khurrana one more time with Ananya Panday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 will release on November 10, 2023, and Salman Khan's Tiger franchise is back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2:The Katha Continues is the second part to Gadar starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The film will release on August11, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Metro.. In dino will bring back the Metro franchise and is set to release on December 8, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey 3 will release on September 7, 2023, and the Fukrey gang will be back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dune: Part Two will release on November 3, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on June 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release theatrically on July 14, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Much anticipated Barbie movie is releasing on July 21, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release on June 30, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
