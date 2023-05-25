Top 10 film sequels of 2023 that you need to watch out for

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is set to release on August 25. The sequel will have Ayushmann Khurrana one more time with Ananya Panday.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 will release on November 10, 2023, and Salman Khan's Tiger franchise is back.

Gadar 2:The Katha Continues

Gadar 2:The Katha Continues is the second part to Gadar starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The film will release on August11, 2023.

Metro.. In dino

Metro.. In dino will bring back the Metro franchise and is set to release on December 8, 2023.

Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 will release on September 7, 2023, and the Fukrey gang will be back.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two will release on November 3, 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on June 3.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release theatrically on July 14, 2023.

Barbie

Much anticipated Barbie movie is releasing on July 21, 2023.

2023 sequels

Most of the films are having rib tickling sequels.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release on June 30, 2023.

Cinematic experience

The most awaited film sequels mentioned in the list will give you a different experience of cinema.

