Ajay Devgn box office record 

Ajay Devgn has a very loyal fanbase who are eagerly waiting for Drishyam 2 on Friday. Let's check out the TOP 10 first-day grosses of the actor. 

Singham Returns 

Released in 2014, Singham Returns earned Rs 31 plus crores on day 1. 

Golmaal Again 

The 2017 film collected more than Rs 30 crores.

Total Dhamaal 

Multi-starrer movie made a business of Rs 15.91 crores on the first day. 

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior  

The historical biographical drama film earned Rs 13. 08 crores on day 1. 

Bol Bachchan 

This comic caper minted Rs 11.43 crores on the first day. 

Action Jackson 

This Prabhudeva film minted Rs 10.37 crores.  

Raajneeti 

Prakash Jha film minted Rs 10.33 crores on the first day. 

Himmatwala 

Sajid Khan-directed movie made a business of Rs 10.13 crores. 

Baadshaho 

Multi-starrer Baadshaho did a business of Rs 10.10 crores. 

Satyagraha 

This 2013 film earned Rs 9.76 crores on day 1. 

Drishyam 2

Will Ajay beat his record with Drishyam 2 this time? Let's wait and watch. 

