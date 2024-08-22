Drishyam and more: Top 10 South Indian movies with maximum number of remakes

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2024

Malayalam thriller Drishyam starring Mohanlal has been remade in 6 different languages. Including one Chinese version.

Tamil movie Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam starring Dhanush in the lead also got 6 remakes including one in Odia, Bangladeshi and Burmese.

Shutter, a Malayalam thriller about 3 men, got 6 remakes. It was also made in Marathi and Punjabi.

Vikramarkudu is a Telugu drama by SS Rajamouli. It got 6 remakes. The Hindi version was Rowdy Rathore.

The Malayalam version of Bodyguard starring Dileep and Nayanthara got 4 remakes. The Hindi version had Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kireedam is another Mohanlal film with 6 remakes. In Hindi, the remake was titled Gardish starring Jackie Shroff.

Kaadhal was a Tamil romantic drama that released in 2004. It got 6 remakes including Marathi, Nepali, Bengali and more.

Mahesh Babu's hit film Okkadu got 6 remakes. Arjun Kapoor's movie Tevar was the remake of this one.

Nadoodigal, a Tamil action drama got 4 remakes. The Hindi version was Rangrezz starring Jackie Bhagnani.

The supernatural Kannada thriller U-Turn had 6 remakes. The Telugu-Tamil versions had Samanatha Ruth Prabhu while the Hindi version had Alaya F in the lead.

