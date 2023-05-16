Malyalam thrillers better than Bollywood movies on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
There are a plethora of South Indian thriller movies that have done better than Bollywood thriller movies.
Check out the best South Indian thriller movies that put Bollywood thriller films to shame.
Drishyam 1 had Mohanlal and Meena and was a hit-south movie. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar. The movie has been expertly crafted.
Memories on Disney+Hotstar is about a cop who is an alcoholic and how his life turns upside down after he is given a murder case.
Drishyam 2 originally had Meena and Mohanlal and is there on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a common man and to what extend he goes to protect his family.
Iratta on Netflix is about two twin brothers who meet with a bad fate. The climax will shock you.
Love on Netflix shows how two unhappy people in a marriage end in disaster due to unseen circumstances.
Bheeshma Parvam on Disney+Hotstar has Mammootty, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Nadhiya Moidu, Shine Tom Chacko and Farhaan Faasil.
Vettah on SunNXT is an investigative story that becomes a revenge plot.
Anveshanam on Amazon Prime Video will make parents think two times before they do anything.
Joseph on Amazon Prime Video is about a retired police cop who gets into a case which has a criminal angle, unexpectedly.
Grandmaster on SunNXT is about an IPS officer who is sent a challenging note by a stranger. Watch Mohanlal's terrific performance.
