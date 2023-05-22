Drishyam: Top 12 reasons why it is perfect for Korean audience

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

Panorama Studios and Anthology Studios of Korea are ready to make Drishyam in Korean. It is first for an Indian movie

Song Kang-Ho will play the main role essayed by the likes of Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal

Kim Jee-won is going to direct the movies. He has made films like I Saw The Devil

The Malayali community is very proud of Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal the original team of Drishyam

We know Song Kang-Ho from movies like Parasite, The Host, Broker and son

Drishyam 3 remake as full potential to be a jackpot with Korean audience

Koreans have become kind of aware about Indian entertainment due to surge in number of YouTubers and reactors

Many Korean thrillers have family intricate to the plot like Drishyam

Drishyam is inspired by Japanese crime noir which Koreans are familiar with

Drishyam's crazy twists are ideal for that audience which loves intense edgy content

Koreans love shows and films with intense characters and Drishyam has that element

Theme of violence against women and sexual crime like in Drishyam is popular in Korean films and shows

Koreans do like slow burning thrillers and Drishyam is in that bracket. Some examples are Oldboy, Handmaiden, Parasite

