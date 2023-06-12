South Indian thriller movies on OTT

Here, take a look at the top most South Indian thriller movies that are full-on unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Drishyam

Drishyam starring Mohanlal on Disney+Hotstar is about how a man can go till any extend to save his family from an accidental crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yahoda on Amazon Prime Video is the best psychological thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara

Kantara on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best Kannada action-thriller movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 on Amazon Prime Video shows the greatest performance of Yash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram

Vikram starring Kamal Hasaan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi is the best South Indian thriller movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is about how the nation is shocked by the death of a professor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gargi

Gargi on Sony Liv will keep you glued to the screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthikeya

Karthikeya on Zee 5 has Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan on Amazon Prime Video has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Karthi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padavettu

Padavettu on Netflix is about a man from a village who decides to fight for the rights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best movies

These South Indian thriller movies are unmissable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best

These South Indian thriller films are the highest rated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood songs with double meaning

 

 Find Out More