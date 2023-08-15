Dulquer Salmaan to Fahadh Faasil: Top 10 most handsome Malayalam actors

These Malayalam actors are not just great onscreen performers but are some of the most good looking actors down the south. Take a lookSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
Asif Ali is one of the handsome, and amazing actors Malayalam cinema industry has.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This actor is just two films old but has a huge fan following in the south.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh is popular not just for his finesse on screen performance but for his looks as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jayaram looks super cute on screen and does a great job as an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular for blockbuster hit Premam, Nivin Pauly's looks on an off screen make jaw drop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranav has a huge fan following on social media and his looks help him nail his performance too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This versatile pan India actor is an amazing looking man and a great singer too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roshan has been part of couple of Bollywood projects too and has a huge fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This youngster is as handsome as his father Mammootty. Dulquer is popular across the country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This talented actor keeps changing his looks for every film, making himself look more handsome.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
