Dulquer Salmaan to Fahadh Faasil: Top 10 most handsome Malayalam actors

These Malayalam actors are not just great onscreen performers but are some of the most good looking actors down the south. Take a look

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Asif Ali

Asif Ali is one of the handsome, and amazing actors Malayalam cinema industry has.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dev Mohan

This actor is just two films old but has a huge fan following in the south.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh is popular not just for his finesse on screen performance but for his looks as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalidas Jayaram

Jayaram looks super cute on screen and does a great job as an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nivin Pauly

Popular for blockbuster hit Premam, Nivin Pauly's looks on an off screen make jaw drop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pranav Mohanlal

Pranav has a huge fan following on social media and his looks help him nail his performance too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prithviraj Sukumaran

This versatile pan India actor is an amazing looking man and a great singer too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roshan Mathew

Roshan has been part of couple of Bollywood projects too and has a huge fan following.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dulquer Salmaan

This youngster is as handsome as his father Mammootty. Dulquer is popular across the country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tovino Thomas

This talented actor keeps changing his looks for every film, making himself look more handsome.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office to break records on Independence Day 2023 holiday?

 

 Find Out More