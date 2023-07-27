Dulquer Salmaan writes love letters to wife, reveals deets of his love story with Amal

Dulquer Salmaan's love story with wife Amal will make you believe in the classic old school love which is pure and all things pretty.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jul 27, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan's love story

Dulquer Salmaan is happily married to Amal Sufiya whom he met in school.

Amaal's birthday wish

Dulquer once on his wife's birthday wrote a letter expressing her sacrifice, showing his love and telling how he remembers she is the mom of his child when he fights with her.

Expressing love

Dulquer loves expressing love for her via letters.

Marriage goals

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya have been married for almost ten years.

How they knew each other

They had known each other when they were students at the same high school.

Junior-senior

Amal was five years his junior, thus according to Dulquer.

Did not think of Amal

Dulquer never gave her much concern while they were both in school. But when he ran into her years later, he considered the notion of getting married to her.

Childhood love

Dulquer was in 12th and Amal was in 7th when he first knew her.

No arranged marriage

The actor never wanted to do love marriage.

Coffee date

After years the actor asked Amal for a coffee date.

Fairytale love

When Dulquer met Amal for the first time he had told his parents.

First meeting

They had first met as schoolmates and over time their bond cumulated.

