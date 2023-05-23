South Indian celebs who left corporate jobs to be actors
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
Mammootty was a lawyer at Manjeri Court for two years.
He later quit the profession to pursue acting.
Rakshit Shetty was a software professional for two years.
He quit his job and began his acting career through theaters.
Navin Pauly worked as software engineer at Infosys, Bangalore.
He quit his job and moved to Kerala to focus on his film career.
Dulquer Salmaan studied Business Management and worked at an IT firm in Dubai.
He later followed the footsteps of his father Mammootty and became an actor.
Tovino Thomas quit his settled 9-5 corporate job for acting.
He also worked as an assistant director before becoming an actor.
Satyadev worked as Virtual Design Architect at IBM and VMware.
He left his job to achieve his dream of an actor
