Dunki, Aarya and more Top 10 most exciting upcoming new movies and web series in 2023

From Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to Sushmita Sen's Aarya new movies and web series set to release in 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Upcoming Hindi movies and web series

Take a look at the movies and web series that will end 2023 with a bang.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year is set to release on 22nd December.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer spy thriller Tiger 3 will release on 12th Novemeber 2023.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer gangster drama Animal will release in theaters on 1st December 2023.

The Buckingham murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gripping murder mystery The Buckingham murders will soon release on Netflix.

Salaar

Prabhas most awaited action-packed Salaar is scheduled to release on 22nd December 2023.

Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus web series based on stories of courtesans in pre-independence India is said to release in December 2023.

Koffee With Karan 8

The popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan is returning with its 8th season on 26th October 2023 on Disney+ Hoststar.

The Archies

A musical film reimagined by the Archies comics is slated to release on 7th December on Netflix.

Aarya Season 3

The third season of Sushmita Sen’s web series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd November.

