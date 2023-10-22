Dunki, Aarya and more Top 10 most exciting upcoming new movies and web series in 2023

From Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to Sushmita Sen's Aarya new movies and web series set to release in 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Take a look at the movies and web series that will end 2023 with a bang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year is set to release on 22nd December.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer spy thriller Tiger 3 will release on 12th Novemeber 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer gangster drama Animal will release in theaters on 1st December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gripping murder mystery The Buckingham murders will soon release on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas most awaited action-packed Salaar is scheduled to release on 22nd December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus web series based on stories of courtesans in pre-independence India is said to release in December 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan is returning with its 8th season on 26th October 2023 on Disney+ Hoststar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A musical film reimagined by the Archies comics is slated to release on 7th December on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third season of Sushmita Sen’s web series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd November.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!