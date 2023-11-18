Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan's Top 5 most expensive possessions will leave you stunned
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's six-storey mansion located in Bandra is one of the most prized possession.
Mannat is reportedly worth nearly Rs 200 crore and includes a library, a private movie theatre, a swimming pool, a well-equipped gymnasium etc.
SRK's Island villa located in the Frond K of Palm Jumeirah is just like a royal palace.
According to Housing.com, SRK's property is worth around Rs 100 crore and it was a gift from Dubai-based real estate developer Nakheel PJSC.
Shah Rukh Khan also owns a spacious house in Park Lane, Central London.
According to Housing.com, SRK's UK vacation home is estimated to be around Rs 172 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment was launched in 2002.
Red Chillies Entertainment has become one of the biggest VFX studios in the country and has produced blockbuster movies.
According to The Economic Times, the production house's annual turnover is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan has owns a 55% stake in Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian Premier League team and as per Indian Express his IPL franchise is valued at a whopping Rs 9,158 crore.
