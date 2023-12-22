Dunki box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan new movie takes a good start on opening day
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's new movie Dunki made it to the theatres on December 21, 2023.
The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani only received positive reviews from all corners.
Given that it is a Shah Rukh Khan film, there's tremendous buzz around it.
Dunki took a flying start at the box office. All the Shah Rukh Khan fans poured in love and it's seen through the BO numbers.
As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Dunki has made around Rs 30 crore on day 1.
It is expected that due to the positive word of mouth, Dunki will register greater numbers on second and third day ending the first weekend on a big note.
Those who don't know, Dunki had early money shows. As early as 5.55 am.
The film is about illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flights.
After Jawan and Pathaan, it was refreshing to see Shah Rukh Khan back in his lover boy avatar.
Dunki also had some action scenes that left fans intrigued.
It is expected that Dunki will end the 2023 for Shah Rukh Khan on a high note with its box office collection.
