Dunki box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan new movie will easily beat Jawan, Pathaan, says Atlee

Dunki to be Shah Rukh Khan's third box office hit of 2023?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others has received love from all corners.
The film directed by Atlee has shattered many box office records. Shah Rukh Khan as Jawan has created magic on screen.
Now, the next film of Shah Rukh Khan is Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
In a recent interview with Koimoi.com, Atlee said that Dunki will be bigger than Jawan and Pathaan.
The filmmaker said, 'Dunki will, obviously, cross Jawan and Pathaan. That's how the ecosystem should be, we should keep our peaks growing with every film.'
Atlee said that Shah Rukh Khan would probably be the first ever actor to three films in a year to have crossed Rs 1000 crore mark.
Atlee also hoped that his next film would be would be a bigger box office hit than Jawan.
During the success press event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that Dunki is going to release during Christmas this year.
Shah Rukh Khan fans are hoping to turn Dunki into Shah Rukh Khan's third biggest hit of the year.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie is breaking records. It has become the fasted Hindi film to cross the mark of Rs 400 crore.
In 11 days, Jawan has crossed the mark of Rs 800 crores with its global collection.
Earlier in January, Pathaan made a record by crossing the mark of Rs 1000 crores.
