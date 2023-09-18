Dunki box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan new movie will easily beat Jawan, Pathaan, says Atlee

Dunki to be Shah Rukh Khan's third box office hit of 2023?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Love for Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others has received love from all corners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director Atlee creates magic

The film directed by Atlee has shattered many box office records. Shah Rukh Khan as Jawan has created magic on screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki next

Now, the next film of Shah Rukh Khan is Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atlee is confident

In a recent interview with Koimoi.com, Atlee said that Dunki will be bigger than Jawan and Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atlee's thoughts on Dunki

The filmmaker said, 'Dunki will, obviously, cross Jawan and Pathaan. That's how the ecosystem should be, we should keep our peaks growing with every film.'

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy for Shah Rukh Khan

Atlee said that Shah Rukh Khan would probably be the first ever actor to three films in a year to have crossed Rs 1000 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Onto next

Atlee also hoped that his next film would be would be a bigger box office hit than Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki release date

During the success press event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that Dunki is going to release during Christmas this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Third hit of 2023?

Shah Rukh Khan fans are hoping to turn Dunki into Shah Rukh Khan's third biggest hit of the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office

Shah Rukh Khan's movie is breaking records. It has become the fasted Hindi film to cross the mark of Rs 400 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan global collection

In 11 days, Jawan has crossed the mark of Rs 800 crores with its global collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan record

Earlier in January, Pathaan made a record by crossing the mark of Rs 1000 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal visit Siddhivinayak to seek blessings, former's face jewellery steals the show

 

 Find Out More