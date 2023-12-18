Dunki: Box office records of 2023 SRK film will have to break to become the biggest of the year
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu is scheduled to release on 21st December.
The social drama movie is directed by Rajkummar Hirani and talks about Donkey Flight, which is illegal immigration.
Dunki needs to beat Animal to be the Top opener in USA/CAN. Animal made $2.77M. Dunki also tough competitors with Leo ($2.53M), Tiger 3 ($1.91M) and Jailer ($1.86M).
So far, top grossers in Australia are Animal, Pathaan and Jawan. The films earned $4.74M, $4.73M and $4.68M. Dunki needs to break Animal's record of 16 days.
Top 3 overseas openers of 2023 are Leo, Tiger 3 and Animal. Leo earned $8.1M, Tiger 3 minted Rs $5M and Animal collected $4.9M.
Highest grossing movies that Dunki needs to break are Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan and Animal. Dunki needs to surpass Rs 643.87 crore, Rs 525.45 crore, Rs 543.05 crore, Rs 487.99* crore.
Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Animal grossed Rs 500 crore in 2023. Will Dunki join the list and be the fifth movie to do so?
Dunki has tough fight in Salaar. Prabhas starrer has so far minted $846,216 while Dunki has earned $155,256 in advance sales.
Dunki needs to break record of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Tiger 3 and Gadar 2's highest opening day record in the India.
Pathaan registered highest weekend collection for 2023 movie. Jawan, Animal, Gadar 2 and Adipurush are in tow. Will Dunki surpass Pathaan's record?
Animal made Rs 500 crore in 17 days. Pathaan made that in a week, Jawan earned in just four days. Gadar 2 did that in 24 days. How many days will Dunki take?
Talking about Christmas releases, Dunki needs to break Dangal's record if the biggest Christmas release. It holds a records of grossing Rs 538 crores.
So far Dunki has grossed Rs 4.71 crore mark in India in advance bookings. The movie releases on 21st.
