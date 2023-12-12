Dunki box office: Shah Rukh Khan to register 4th biggest opening of his career?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying Jawan and Pathaan's success and awaits his third film of the year Dunki.

Dunki is not a larger-than-life film like SRK’s previous 2 movies but content-oriented.

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration seems to be a major factor for Dunki to become a hit

Dunki is expected to make a record into SRK’s biggest openers of his career and may surpass Chennai Express.

The film set to release on 22nd December is expected to make an opening of Rs 30+ crore and if that happens it will take 4th place.

Jawan ranks on top of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest openers collecting Rs 75 crores on release day.

Second in the list is Pathaan with a collection of Rs 57 crores on day 1.

Happy New Year minted Rs 44.97 crores on release day.

Chennai Express is currently 4th biggest opening of SRK’s career with Rs 33.10 crores.

Dilwale made an opening of Rs 21 crores.

