Dunki first review is here and it promises another storm after Pathaan, Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are now desperately waiting for his new movie Dunki. Here's first review.

Nikita Thakkar

Shah Rukh Khan's next

After two mega blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of his film Dunki.

All about Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film reportedly is about illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.

Dunki cast

The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani apart from Shah Rukh Khan.

Dunki review

At the inauguration of CINTAA house, Boman Irani shared his Dunki review and stated that the film has turned out to be really well.

SRK's hat-trick

He is quite confident that Dunki will turn out to be Shah Rukh Khan's 3rd 2023 film to be a box office success.

Dunki release date

Dunki is going to release on 21st December, 2023.

SRK as a soldier

As revealed by first poster, it seems that Shah Rukh Khan is going to play the role of soldier in the film.

SRK's blockbuster 2023

Prior to Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan took the box office by storm with his film Jawan.

Jawan box office update

Jawan has become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2023 by touching the mark Rs 639.09 crores in India.

Pathaan mania

Shah Rukh Khan started off his year 2023 with Pathaan that was a major box office success.

Pathaan box office

The India gross collection of Pathaan was Rs 654.28 crores approximately.

It's Shah Rukh Khan's year

Truly, the year 2023 is owned by Shah Rukh Khan and fans are desperately looking forward to Dunki.

