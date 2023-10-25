Dunki first review is here and it promises another storm after Pathaan, Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are now desperately waiting for his new movie Dunki. Here's first review.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
After two mega blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of his film Dunki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film reportedly is about illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani apart from Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the inauguration of CINTAA house, Boman Irani shared his Dunki review and stated that the film has turned out to be really well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is quite confident that Dunki will turn out to be Shah Rukh Khan's 3rd 2023 film to be a box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dunki is going to release on 21st December, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As revealed by first poster, it seems that Shah Rukh Khan is going to play the role of soldier in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prior to Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan took the box office by storm with his film Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2023 by touching the mark Rs 639.09 crores in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan started off his year 2023 with Pathaan that was a major box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The India gross collection of Pathaan was Rs 654.28 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Truly, the year 2023 is owned by Shah Rukh Khan and fans are desperately looking forward to Dunki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!