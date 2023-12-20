Dunki: First review, runtime, budget – All you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan new movie

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023

Dunki is all that we hear! Shah Rukh Khan's new movie is creating massive buzz among the masses.

Dunki is going to release on December 21, 2023 and fans are unable to keep calm as it will be SRK's third film to hit screens this year.

The movie is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani who is one of the most celebrated directors of the Indian film industry.

Dunki's storyline revolves around a group of friends and their wish to move abroad. It is based on illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.

Dunki sees Taapsee Pannu as Shah Rukh Khan's leading lady. Fans are already in love with their chemistry.

The supporting cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and more.

Dunki first review suggests that Shah Rukh Khan's new movie got a standing ovation at Censor Board Screening In Dubai.

Dunki's runtime is said to be 2 hours and 41 minutes.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Dunki has been made on a budget of Rs 85 crore.

Dunki that is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Raj Kumar Hirani films has received an U/A certificate from censor board.

As per the box office predictions, Dunki is expected to take a fabulous start on day 1.

Dunki is also clashing with Prabhas' Salaar that will release on December 22.

