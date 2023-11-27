Dunki, Gadar 2 and more movies that were shot in Golden Temple
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Dunki has a scene shot in Golden Temple, Amritsar.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 was also shot in Golden Temple.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha features a scene that was filmed at the Golden Temple.
Manmarziyaan has a scene shot in Amritsar’s auspicious Gurudwara.
Singh is Kinng has a sequence shot at the Golden Temple, adding cultural authenticity.
Rang De Basanti's song Ik Onkar features a scene from Golden Temple.
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, portions of the song Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai were filmed here.
Some scenes of Kesari were shot at the Golden Temple.
A significant part of Veer-Zaara was shot at the Golden Temple.
Soorma showed a sequence at the Golden Temple as part of its storyline.
