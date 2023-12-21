Dunki in theatres and other Top 10 movies on OTT that are all about friendship and dreams
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki has released. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story revolves around Hardy and his friends who aspire to move abroad. It is about friendship, love, dreams and emotions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kai Po Che on Netflix is also about friendship and dreams. A group of three friends want to academy to train aspiring cricketers but fate is twisted.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore is about friends and college days. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi is about a man named Rancho having a refreshing look towards the educational system.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti is on Netflix. The movie is about friendships, dreams, and a desire to bring about a change in the society.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Netflix teaches how one should not forget to live life whilst chasing dreams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Student of The Year that marked Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's debut was about three friends who aspired to win in the title.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor's character dreams to roam the world. It means leaving behind his friends that are like his family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rock On!! is about friends who dream to form a successful band. Misunderstandings creep in and their bond witnesses changes. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Chahta Hai remains the best film on friendship to date. It is about three friends and their different approaches towards love and relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wake Up Sid is about a spoilt brat who becomes friends with a dedicated and aspiring writer and it changes his life. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Animal Park, Top 10 Bollywood films that played on the Hindu-Muslim angle
Find Out More