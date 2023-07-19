Dunki maker Rajkumar Hirani, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and other filmmakers with blockbuster track record

Top 10 filmmakers with hit track record

Rajkumar Hirani

There is no doubt that Raju Hirani is the dream filmmaker as his past five films are classified as all time blockbusters.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar can tell some of the most heart-wrenching love stories in his own glossy OTT Bollywood style.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last few films have easily crossed the Rs 100 crore mark including Gangubai Kathiawadi. He is a class act.

Rohit Shetty

Despite the failure of Cirkus, no one doubts the magic of Rohit Shetty's masala filmmaking. He is right at the top.

Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee is one of the most sought after filmmakers now in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a huge success.

Sooraj Barjatya

All his movies with Salman Khan have been huge hits. Even Uunchai with a senior cast made money at the box office.

Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri is also one of the most bankable directors of Bollywood. His films have always recovered money.

Luv Ranjan

He is the master of irreverent, fun films full of quirky love themes. All his films as a director have worked well.

Nitesh Tiwari

Dangal and Chhichhore made by him were huge hits. Now, all eyes are on Bawaal.

Ayan Mukerji

From Wake Up Sid to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Brahmastra he is one of the filmmakers who got masses and classes in theatres.

