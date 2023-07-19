Dunki maker Rajkumar Hirani, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and other filmmakers with blockbuster track record

There is no doubt that Raju Hirani is the dream filmmaker as his past five films are classified as all time blockbusters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar can tell some of the most heart-wrenching love stories in his own glossy OTT Bollywood style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last few films have easily crossed the Rs 100 crore mark including Gangubai Kathiawadi. He is a class act.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite the failure of Cirkus, no one doubts the magic of Rohit Shetty's masala filmmaking. He is right at the top.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anees Bazmee is one of the most sought after filmmakers now in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a huge success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All his movies with Salman Khan have been huge hits. Even Uunchai with a senior cast made money at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Suri is also one of the most bankable directors of Bollywood. His films have always recovered money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the master of irreverent, fun films full of quirky love themes. All his films as a director have worked well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal and Chhichhore made by him were huge hits. Now, all eyes are on Bawaal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Wake Up Sid to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Brahmastra he is one of the filmmakers who got masses and classes in theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!