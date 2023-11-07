Dunki, Salaar and other December releases that will end 2023 with a bang
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
The year 2023 is closer to an end and how Shah Rukh Khan started the year with a bang releasing Pathaan will end on the same note with Dunki.
There is only one big release Tiger 3 in November but December will experience 6 new movie releases.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is the most awaited film releasing in theaters on 22nd December 2023.
Prabhas Salaar will clash with Dunki at the box office on 22nd December.
Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur a biographical film will open in cinemas on 1st December 2023.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Gangster drama Animal will hit theaters on 1st December.
Sam Bahadur and Animal will have a huge clash at the box office.
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas will open in cinemas on 8th December.
Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha is slated to release on 8th December 2023.
Merry Christmas and Yodha will lock horns in theaters realising on the same day.
