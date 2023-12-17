Dunki, Salaar, Curry & Cyanide and more: Top new movies, series releasing this week
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
This week's biggest Bollywood release in Dunki. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan will hit theatres on December 21.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' pan-India film Salaar will make it to the theatres on December 22.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hollywood film Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is clashing with Salaar in theatres on December 22.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On OTT, we will see movie Hello Ghost! releasing on December 18. It will be up on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maestro starring Bradley Cooper will be up on Netflix on December 20. The film has already won several awards.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rebel Moon - Part One A Child of Fire is releasing on Netflix on 21st December 2023. Get transported to moon into the world of stranger things.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Amazon Prime Video, we will see Dry Day releasing on December 22. It stars Jitendra Kumar, Shreya Pilgaonkar and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hey Kameeni will release on JioCinema on December 22. The two of two girls in male dominated society is interesting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among web series, Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case will release on Netflix on December 22.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Japanese series Dragons of Wonderhatch is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 20th December 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS Monuments - Beyond The Star that will get fans inside the world of K-pop boy band will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 20.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Series Gyeongseong Creature is releasing on Netflix. The Korean drama is releasing December 22.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Korean drama Like Flowers in Sand is releasing on December 21, 2023. It is about a wrestler whose life changes after meeting childhood friend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 romantic comedy Christmas movies to watch with your partner on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More