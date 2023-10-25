Dunki, Salaar, Tiger 3, Animal box office prediction: Who will reach 1000 crore?

Dunki, Salaar, Tiger 3, Animal box office prediction: We have a huge December 2023 at the box office; let us find which films have the max chance of reaching the dream figures of Rs 1,000 crores

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Tiger 3 can be a winner

Tiger 3 is an established brand and fans want to see Salman Khan in a masala flick

Tiger 3: Pathaan cameo

The cameo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan will be a huge factor

Tiger 3 risks

The script needs to be really good, and Maneesh Sharma is making his first action film

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has immense buzz around it at organic level like Tiger 3

Animal highlights

An 'A' certificate would hamper the movie. But the songs, chemistry and teaser have caught on

Tough ask for Animal

With its subject, Rs 1000 crores looks a bit tough for Animal

Salaar

Salaar has huge chances of being a Rs 1000 crore movie

Salaar factors

We know that Prabhas is globally a huge draw at the box office plus there is Prashanth Neel

Down side of Salaar

Prabhas is coming off a streak of flops and Adipurush brought negative publicity

Dunki

Like Salaar, Dunki has full chances to be a Rs 1000 crore film

Dunki pros

Shah Rukh Khan is on a glorious box office run. Plus, the Rajkumar Hirani factor

Dunki plot

It is supposed to be a funny patriotic film where SRK plays a soldier

