Dunki, Salaar, Tiger 3, Animal box office prediction: Who will reach 1000 crore?

Dunki, Salaar, Tiger 3, Animal box office prediction: We have a huge December 2023 at the box office; let us find which films have the max chance of reaching the dream figures of Rs 1,000 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Tiger 3 is an established brand and fans want to see Salman Khan in a masala flickSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The cameo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan will be a huge factorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The script needs to be really good, and Maneesh Sharma is making his first action filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has immense buzz around it at organic level like Tiger 3Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An 'A' certificate would hamper the movie. But the songs, chemistry and teaser have caught onSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With its subject, Rs 1000 crores looks a bit tough for AnimalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar has huge chances of being a Rs 1000 crore movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We know that Prabhas is globally a huge draw at the box office plus there is Prashanth NeelSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas is coming off a streak of flops and Adipurush brought negative publicitySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Like Salaar, Dunki has full chances to be a Rs 1000 crore filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is on a glorious box office run. Plus, the Rajkumar Hirani factorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is supposed to be a funny patriotic film where SRK plays a soldierSource: Bollywoodlife.com
