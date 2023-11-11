Dunki, Salaar, Tiger vs Pathaan: Upcoming multi-starrer films that are guaranteed to rule at the box office
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. Releasing on Dec 1, Animal is expected to be a hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Dunki may be all about Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and more in important roles. The film hits the screens on Dec 21.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar has the star power of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumar with Shruti Haasan being the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu and more are also a part of the film. It releases on Dec 22.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki 2898 AD releasing in January 2024 stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Fans are quite excited for this one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The movie is releasing on January 25, 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and more are a part of Singham Again. It's going to be fun!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger vs Pathaan brings two blockbuster heroes Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together. It is a combo that guarantees box office success.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's great anticipation around The Crew as it brings together stellar actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miya Chote Miya is a big-budget film with two action heroes, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, coming together. It will have action, comedy and thrill.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Metro...In Dino stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and many more. There is good buzz around the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated Telugu movies that are a must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More