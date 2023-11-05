Dunki star cast fees: Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others charged
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Dunki is the most anticipated film, helmed by Rajkumar Irani and will be released on December 22, 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Dunki releases; a look at how much the stars charged for their roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan will play the main protagonist Hardy role in the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK has reportedly charged Rs. 28 crores for his role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu will be playing the role of Manu, the female protagonist in Dunki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu has reportedly charged Rs. 11 crores for her pivotal role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of Sukhi in Dunki and reportedly charged Rs. 12 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satish Shah has reportedly charged Rs. 7 crores for his role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boman Irani will play the role of a teacher named Gulati and has charged Rs. 15 crores for his character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 to be Emraan Hashmi's career's biggest BO grosser? Check his other best rated movies
Find Out More