Dunki star cast fees: Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others charged

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Dunki is the most anticipated film, helmed by Rajkumar Irani and will be released on December 22, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Dunki releases; a look at how much the stars charged for their roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan will play the main protagonist Hardy role in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK has reportedly charged Rs. 28 crores for his role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu will be playing the role of Manu, the female protagonist in Dunki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu has reportedly charged Rs. 11 crores for her pivotal role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of Sukhi in Dunki and reportedly charged Rs. 12 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satish Shah has reportedly charged Rs. 7 crores for his role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boman Irani will play the role of a teacher named Gulati and has charged Rs. 15 crores for his character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 to be Emraan Hashmi's career's biggest BO grosser? Check his other best rated movies

 

 Find Out More