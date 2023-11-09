Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan is the king of wit; check his 15 cheekiest comments

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Girls don't turn me on. I am not gay but I don't get carried away by just a beautiful face.  

Nothing has changed. I'm still as cheerful, pompous and arrogant. I still believe I am the best.

I love walking in the rain with Gauri. But she refuses to get wet because we could catch a cold. So, I drag her into the shower. 

Once, I was so insanely possessive about my wife. I'd get irritated even if she spoke to a 6-year-old. Today, I've eased up. I am more secure. 

I think of myself as a showpiece in a window. I have to attract the audience by hook or crook, make them take me home. 

I'd love to become Agony Uncle. I'd advise Aamir Khan to freak out for a year. 

Learning acting in India means dancing and horse-riding lessons... which make you dancers and stuntmen and not actors. 

I need money for my bungalow and my son's future... If that means plugging everything from colas to condoms, that's fine by me. 

I'd like to believe there's a little of Hitler and Napolean in me. Even if I try, I can't be as selfless as Mahatma Gandhi or Mother Teresa. 

Let Akshaye, Salman, Aamir, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar do their thing. I'll do mine, I just happen to be so much better. 

I told Madhuri Dixit to promptly have a daughter as beautiful as her. Then I'd get my son Aryan to marry her. 

Yes, I interfere so that my close-ups are better. Yes, I'm self-centred, egoistic and selfish.  

In 2001, Shah Rukh said, 'I don't have a great body. Not yet. So I'll leave that no-shirt look to others.

It's not important to displace Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan. It's more important to be like us first. 

Success has humbled me but not my arrogance. 

