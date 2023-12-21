Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 Most Liked Films since 2010 to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan marked his comeback this year with 2 of his biggest hits, Pathaan and Jawan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Dunki releasing, it’ll be interesting to see if it can breach their records and become one of the most-liked movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reuniting Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, Dilwale is a romance thriller that you can watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab Tak Hai Jaan, a romance story between Shah Rukh and Katrina Kaif to be watched on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK plays the role of an Autistic Muslim, trying to change the perception of his community, My Name is Khan is a must-watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Happy New Year is an action heist movie featuring SRK, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dear Zindagi is a must-watch movie for many as it revolves around the importance of mental health and therapy. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raees is a cat-and-mouse game between a gangster and a cop, starring SRK and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don 2 the second part in the hit action crime series sees Don go overseas with his business, watch now on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chennai Express, an action romance movie classic directed by Rohit Shetty never gets old, watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marking his comeback to the industry this year, Pathaan was the first King Khan movie released after a while and it didn’t disappoint, on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan, his second movie of the year finished at the top of the list, watch SRK play a double role in the movie on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Animal Park, Top 10 Bollywood films that played on the Hindu-Muslim angle
Find Out More