Dunki star Taapsee Pannu's educational qualification, net worth and more details
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Taapsee Pannu completed her education at Ashok Vihar's Mata Jai Kaur Public School.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee completed her studies at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute and graduated from there.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee earned a computer science B.Tech degree. Her mother Nirmaljeet Pannu is a homemaker, while her father Dilmohan Singh Pannu is a real estate agent.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As of 2023, Taapsee Pannu's net worth is $6 million. She is an actress and model from India who has appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even at such a young age, she already has 20 million global followers on social media, an incredible fan base.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She debuted in Bollywood with the comedy "Chashme Baddoor." The movie brought in a stunning 62 crores worldwide at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu, one of the highest-grossing female actors, possesses a beautiful three-bedroom flat in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu, one of India's rising stars, is an endorser for several of the country's largest businesses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 diets to get a fit body like your favourite K-pop star
Find Out More