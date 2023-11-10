Dunki, Tiger 3, Salaar, Animal: Fans pick THIS movie to watch in theatres [Check Poll Result]

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023

Dunki starrer Shah Rukh Khan is a highly anticipated social drama movie with a dash of comedy.

Animal looks gore. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed the movie which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Tiger 3 is just a couple of days away. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return as Tiger and Zoya. 

Salaar is another movie in line starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel. 

So we conducted a poll asking which of the four movies will they watch in theatres. And today, we are declaring the results. 

Fans have picked Dunki the most. It got about 66.5% of the total votes. 

Next is Tiger 3, the most eagerly anticipated action thriller in line. It got 25.5% votes. 

The third movie they have picked is Salaar starring Prabhas. It has, however, got fewer votes. 

The movie was delayed a number of times which can kill the hype. Salaar received 5.9% votes only. 

Last is Ranbir's Animal. Though the teaser was much loved. The hype seems less. 

Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has received only 2.1% votes. 

Tiger 3 is releasing first, that is, on Sunday, 12th November on the occasion of Diwali. 

The buzz is quite high, all eyes are now on Salman's Tiger. 

