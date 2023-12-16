Dunki to be Rajkumar Hirani's biggest hit? Director's success mantra revealed
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Dunki is going to release on December 21. It is expected to a massive box office success.
Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie is about illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.
Talking about Rajkumar Hirani, he is known to deliver only box office hits with his directorial ventures. So what's his success mantra?
Rajkumar Hirani makes films that connect with the audience instantly. And it seems the time gap between these films is his success mantra.
Dunki is releasing five years, six months after his last release Sanju. It's the maximum break time between his two films. More the time, bigger the hit?
Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor released in 2018, almost four and half years after his previous release PK. We all know about its BO success.
The satirical drama PK starring Aamir Khan released in 2014. It was five years after Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. PK made whopping Rs 770 crore.
3 Idiots (2009) was a thought-provoking film that was immensely loved. It released three years and four months after Lage Raho Munna Bhai.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai released in 2006. The movie was a box office hit. Three years, eight months after its first part.
Rajkumar Hirani took the director's seat for Munna Bhai MBBS and it is one of the most loved films to date.
Thanks For Reading!
