Dunki to Salaar: Top 10 upcoming new movies that have BLOCKBUSTER written all over

These upcoming movies guarantee massive entertainment.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

The film that is high-on action and thrill will brighten up your Diwali. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie releases on November 10.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo

But before Tiger 3, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is set to take the box office by storm as it releases on October 19. There is immense buzz around the film.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Emergency is expected to release in November this year. Kangana has already impressed all with her uncanny resemblance to former PM Indira Gandhi.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

The film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga sees Ranbir Kapoor in the most rugged avatar. Animal that also stars Rashmika Mandanna releases on December 1.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to stay calm despite two major BO successes. After Pathaan and Jawan, his Dunki is releasing in December this year.

Prabhas starrer Salaar

Salaar is going to release on 22 December 2023 and will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. It would be interesting to see this war between two mighty forces.

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

Soon after Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD will release on January 12, 2024. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and many more.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter

It is reportedly the first aerial action film of Bollywood. It is set to release on 25 January 2024. Given the big names, it is expected to be a blockbuster.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa 2 is among the highly-anticipated films and it is given that it will be a major box office success. It releases on 15 August 2024.

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again

Even though it will clash with Pushpa 2, Singham Again will be a hit as the character already has dedicated audience.

Akshay and Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are coming together for the first time for this action entertainer. Fans are eager to see the film.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After the major success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the third instalment is in the making. Kartik Aaryan made Rooh Baba quite iconic.

