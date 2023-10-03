Dunki to Salaar: Top 10 upcoming new movies that have BLOCKBUSTER written all over

These upcoming movies guarantee massive entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
The film that is high-on action and thrill will brighten up your Diwali. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie releases on November 10.
But before Tiger 3, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is set to take the box office by storm as it releases on October 19. There is immense buzz around the film.
Emergency is expected to release in November this year. Kangana has already impressed all with her uncanny resemblance to former PM Indira Gandhi.
The film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga sees Ranbir Kapoor in the most rugged avatar. Animal that also stars Rashmika Mandanna releases on December 1.
Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to stay calm despite two major BO successes. After Pathaan and Jawan, his Dunki is releasing in December this year.
Salaar is going to release on 22 December 2023 and will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. It would be interesting to see this war between two mighty forces.
Soon after Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD will release on January 12, 2024. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and many more.
It is reportedly the first aerial action film of Bollywood. It is set to release on 25 January 2024. Given the big names, it is expected to be a blockbuster.
Pushpa 2 is among the highly-anticipated films and it is given that it will be a major box office success. It releases on 15 August 2024.
Even though it will clash with Pushpa 2, Singham Again will be a hit as the character already has dedicated audience.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are coming together for the first time for this action entertainer. Fans are eager to see the film.
After the major success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the third instalment is in the making. Kartik Aaryan made Rooh Baba quite iconic.
