Dunki: Top 10 reasons why you should watch Shah Rukh Khan new movie first day, first show
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is releasing on December 21, 2023.
The buzz around the film is insane. Here's adding to the hype. Know top 10 reasons why Dunki is a must watch.
Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest reason for everyone to watch Dunki. He is the King Khan and it is an absolute delight to watch him spread charm on the big screen.
Dunki is all the more special as it marks Shah Rukh Khan's return as a lover boy after two action hits Jawan and Pathaan.
Dunki also has Shah Rukh Khan playing an oldie. We have already seen the swag of Vikram Rathore in Jawan. Dunki will bring back his memories.
Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The director is known for his thought-provoking, emotional dramas that have great sense of comedy.
If you thought Dunki won't have action scenes, you are wrong. SRK has become a pro at action sequences and Dunki has enough of it.
It is for the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu have been paired up and their chemistry seems crackling.
The supporting cast includes some of the stellar actors like Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and more. Dunki seems power-packed in terms of casting.
Dunki is about illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. Not much is known about the same. The film will give some insights.
Dunki will leave audiences with a sense of patriotism and love for motherland. It will make you long for your home, for your loved ones.
From Kashmir, London to South Arabia - Dunki has been shot at some of the most gorgeous locations. Thus, the film is going to be a visual treat.
