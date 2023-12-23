Dunki vs Salaar: Check out track record of Rajkumar Hirani vs Prashanth Neel
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023
Rajkumar Hirani and Prashanth Neel are some of the best directors the industry has given us.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Hirani has been behind movies like, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, Munna Bhai series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel has given us the memorable KGF series whose 3rd part is also expected to be out soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hirani has been in the industry for a long time now, making his debut in 2003 with Munna Bhai MBBS, Neel debuted in 2014 with Ugramm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hirani has done 5 notable movies during his time while Neel has only done 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The average footfall in their movies is also quite good, Hirani averages 2.4 crore people and Neel 2.2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hirani averages an IMDb rating of 8.1 and Neel 8.2 which shows that critics rate their movie well too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hirani’s highest-rated movie is 3 Idiots with an 8.4 rating while its KGF for Neel with 8.3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The highest grosser worldwide for Hirani would be PK at almost 770 crores in Box Office Collections.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF Chapter 2 for Neel however made 1215 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fighter actor Anil Kapoor's Top 10 most entertaining movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More