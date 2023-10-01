Dunki vs Salaar: What happened the last time SRK film clashed with a South Indian movie?

With the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is set to have a theatrical clash with Prabhas film Salaar but before that let's revisit the 2018 clashSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
Dunki and Salaar are all set to lock horns in theaters in December 2023.
Both films have crowd-pulling capability, thanks to the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas. It is awaited to see who will win.
However, before this clash revisiting Shah Rukh Khan's big clash with a South Indian film that happened in 2018.
Back in the time, SRK's Zero and Yash starrer KGF had locked horns in theaters.
Released on 21st December, Zero minted Rs 20.14 crores on opening day while KGF collected Rs Rs 18.10 crore.
First day battle was won by Shah Rukh Khan's Zero but later KGF overpowered him.
Yash wasn't a huge star earlier but KGF took an unexpected turn and made him a pan-India star.
KGF made a business of Rs 237.50 crore globally while Zero ended it's worldwide run collecting Rs 180 crore gross.
Shah Rukh Khan lost the previous battle against Yash's KGF and now it is wondered if he will beat Prabhas Salaar.
Shah Rukh Khan delivered two blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan this year. Will his stardom help him win Dunki as well?
Dunki is a Rajkumar Hirani film on the other hand Salaar is directed and produced by Prashant Neel and Homable Films who were masterminds behind KGF.
