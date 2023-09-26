Dunki vs Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan; who will have a bigger box office opening?

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are gearing up for the grand release of their films, Dunki and Tiger 3 respectively.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

The year of Shah Rukh Khan

2023 has so far been headlined by the actor who stormed the Indian box office with two back-to-back Rs 1000 crore films with Pathaan and Jawan.

Box office king

Shah Rukh is currently the only Indian actor to have two Rs 1000 crore grossing films in the same year.

Salman Khan at the BO in 2023

Salman’s only release this year was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film failed to impress the audiences and critics.

Box office redemption

The actor aims for a box office redemption with his upcoming spy-thriller film Tiger 3.

Dunki vs Tiger 3

While both the films are touted to be the most awaited Bollywood movies of the year, fans are debating which film will fare better at the box office.

Box office prediction

According to BookMyShow, Tiger 3 garnered more interest in its release than Dunki with 89.9k interest and 55.9k interests respectively.

Holiday releases

Both the films are holiday releases; while Tiger 3 arrives on Diwali, Dunki will be released on Christmas.

About Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return as Tiger and Zoya in the third instalment in the Tiger franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma.

About Dunki

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, the film marks the first time onscreen collaboration of the actor with director Rajkumar Hirani.

Clash with Salaar

Dunki will reportedly clash at the box office with Prabhas’ Salaar on Christmas this year.

