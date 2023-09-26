Dunki vs Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan; who will have a bigger box office opening?

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are gearing up for the grand release of their films, Dunki and Tiger 3 respectively.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
2023 has so far been headlined by the actor who stormed the Indian box office with two back-to-back Rs 1000 crore films with Pathaan and Jawan.
Shah Rukh is currently the only Indian actor to have two Rs 1000 crore grossing films in the same year.
Salman's only release this year was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film failed to impress the audiences and critics.
The actor aims for a box office redemption with his upcoming spy-thriller film Tiger 3.
While both the films are touted to be the most awaited Bollywood movies of the year, fans are debating which film will fare better at the box office.
According to BookMyShow, Tiger 3 garnered more interest in its release than Dunki with 89.9k interest and 55.9k interests respectively.
Both the films are holiday releases; while Tiger 3 arrives on Diwali, Dunki will be released on Christmas.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return as Tiger and Zoya in the third instalment in the Tiger franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, the film marks the first time onscreen collaboration of the actor with director Rajkumar Hirani.
Dunki will reportedly clash at the box office with Prabhas' Salaar on Christmas this year.
