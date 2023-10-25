Duranga 2 and other Top 9 gritty investigation sagas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some web series on intriguing investigations that will keep you hooked.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Duranga 2 - Zee 5

Drishti Dhami's character Ira delves into a series of murders, ultimately revealing shocking truths about her husband's dark history.

Kaalkoot - Jio Cinema

Kaalkoot, featuring Vijay Varma, revolves around an investigation into an acid attack.

Criminal Justice - Disney+ Hotstar

Criminal Justice is a legal courtroom drama centered around a murder investigation.

Paatalok - Amazon Prime Video

A renowned journalist receives death threats, and Inspector Hatiram takes charge of the investigation in Paatalok.

Farzi - Amazon Prime Video

Vijay Sethupathi embarks on an investigation into a counterfeit currency operation in Farzi.

Code M - Alt Balaji

Jennifer Winget stars as an Army officer investigating a high-profile encounter case involving two terrorists and an army officer.

Special Ops - Disney+ Hotstar

A team of spies pursues those responsible for an attack on Parliament in Special Ops.

Sacred Games - Netflix

Mumbai Police officer Sartaj tracks down the elusive gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, missing for 16 years.

Bhaukal - MX Player

In Bhaukal, Mohit Raina portrays SSP, leading an inquiry into a series of kidnappings and murders in Muzaffarnagar.

