Durga Puja 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films with powerful women to watch on OTT

As we worship Goddess Durga let's take a look at movies that showcased strong witted female character

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Mardaani - Amazon Prime Video

Rani Mukerji plays a fearless police officer, Shivani Shivaji Roy, fighting against child trafficking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mary Kom - Netflix

Priyanka Chopra stars as the real-life Indian boxer Mary Kom, showing her journey to becoming a world champion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani - Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan's character, Vidya Bagchi, is a determined and resourceful woman searching for her missing husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mother India - Amazon Prime Video

This classic film features Nargis as Radha, a resilient mother who stands against adversity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NH 10 - Amazon Prime Video

This is a female fronted thriller where Anushka Sharma uses every trick to fight against the local gangster and ensure she and her husband stay alive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi - Amazon Prime Video

Alia Bhatt plays a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to serve as an undercover spy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangubai Kathiawadi - Netflix

Alia Bhatt portrays Gangubai who is forcefully brought to a brothel but sees an opportunity in tragedy and rules Mumbai’s famous red light area.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piku - SonyLiv

Deepika Padukone's character, Piku, is a strong-willed daughter who takes care of her aging father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

English Vinglish - Amazon Prime Video

Sridevi portrays a woman who gains self-confidence by learning English, challenging traditional gender roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen - Netflix

Kangana Ranaut's Rani transforms from a meek girl into a self-assured woman as she embarks on a solo honeymoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 must-watch Pakistani films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more OTT

 

 Find Out More