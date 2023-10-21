Durga Puja 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films with powerful women to watch on OTT

As we worship Goddess Durga let's take a look at movies that showcased strong witted female characterSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023
Rani Mukerji plays a fearless police officer, Shivani Shivaji Roy, fighting against child trafficking.
Priyanka Chopra stars as the real-life Indian boxer Mary Kom, showing her journey to becoming a world champion.
Vidya Balan's character, Vidya Bagchi, is a determined and resourceful woman searching for her missing husband.
This classic film features Nargis as Radha, a resilient mother who stands against adversity.
This is a female fronted thriller where Anushka Sharma uses every trick to fight against the local gangster and ensure she and her husband stay alive.
Alia Bhatt plays a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to serve as an undercover spy.
Alia Bhatt portrays Gangubai who is forcefully brought to a brothel but sees an opportunity in tragedy and rules Mumbai's famous red light area.
Deepika Padukone's character, Piku, is a strong-willed daughter who takes care of her aging father.
Sridevi portrays a woman who gains self-confidence by learning English, challenging traditional gender roles.
Kangana Ranaut's Rani transforms from a meek girl into a self-assured woman as she embarks on a solo honeymoon.
