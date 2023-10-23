Dussehra 2023: Top 10 actors who played Raavan in movies and TV serials

These stars played the dreaded Ravan on screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
Saif Ali Khan played the character of Ravan in Adipurush. Though he tried hard to make the character look as authentic as possible, he was criticised highly by the fans. The movie is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam's movie Raavan sought inspiration from Ramayan. Abhishek Bachchan essayed the role that was based on Ravan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a project called Raavan Ki Ramayan, Puneet Issar played the lead role. His avatar as Ravan was loved by all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV actor Paras Chhabra became famous by playing Ravan in TV show Vighnaharta Ganesha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannada star Karthik Jayaram was widely appreciated for playing Ravan in the Hindi TV show Siya Ke Ram. From his look to body language, he received accolades for all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2017, Arya Babbar turned Ravan for TV serial Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. He was also nominated in Best Negative Category award for playing Ravan at Indian Telly Awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shalin Bhanot took up a negative role and played Ravan in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 1995's TV serial Jai Veer Hanuman, Goga Kapoor became the Ravan and Arun Govil played Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Year's after Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, his son Anand Sagar also made a serial on the Hindu epic. Akhilendra Mishra played the deadly Ravan in the serial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Of course, the best portrayal of Ravan was done by Arvind Trivedi in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan that released in 1987.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the South stars, Dr Rajkumar played the best Ravan in Bhookailasa. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In one of the episodes of Bharat Ek Khoj, Om Puri played the character of Ravan. The show narrated 500-year old history of India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
