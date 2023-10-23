Dussehra 2023: Top 10 actors who played Raavan in movies and TV serials

These stars played the dreaded Ravan on screen.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan played the character of Ravan in Adipurush. Though he tried hard to make the character look as authentic as possible, he was criticised highly by the fans. The movie is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan in Raavan

Mani Ratnam's movie Raavan sought inspiration from Ramayan. Abhishek Bachchan essayed the role that was based on Ravan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puneet Issar in Raavan Ki Ramayan

In a project called Raavan Ki Ramayan, Puneet Issar played the lead role. His avatar as Ravan was loved by all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paras Chhabra in Vighnaharta Ganesha

TV actor Paras Chhabra became famous by playing Ravan in TV show Vighnaharta Ganesha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthik Jayaram in Siya Ke Ram

Kannada star Karthik Jayaram was widely appreciated for playing Ravan in the Hindi TV show Siya Ke Ram. From his look to body language, he received accolades for all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arya Babbar in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman

In 2017, Arya Babbar turned Ravan for TV serial Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. He was also nominated in Best Negative Category award for playing Ravan at Indian Telly Awards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shalin Bhanot in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

Shalin Bhanot took up a negative role and played Ravan in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goga Kapoor in Jai Veer Hanuman

In 1995's TV serial Jai Veer Hanuman, Goga Kapoor became the Ravan and Arun Govil played Ram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akhilendra Mishra in Ramayan

Year's after Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, his son Anand Sagar also made a serial on the Hindu epic. Akhilendra Mishra played the deadly Ravan in the serial.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arvind Trivedi in Ramayan

Of course, the best portrayal of Ravan was done by Arvind Trivedi in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan that released in 1987.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dr Rajkumar in Bhookailasa

Among the South stars, Dr Rajkumar played the best Ravan in Bhookailasa. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Om Puri in Bharat Ek Khoj

In one of the episodes of Bharat Ek Khoj, Om Puri played the character of Ravan. The show narrated 500-year old history of India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Koffee With Karan 8, here are the Top 10 most popular episodes of Karan Johar's show as per IMDb

 

 Find Out More