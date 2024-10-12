Dussehra special: Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT that celebrate victory of good over evil
It is Dussehra today and we celebrate this day as the victory of good over evil. Here's a look at movies that share the same kind of story.
Sanskruti NemaneSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2024
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is about the events of the 2019 Pulwama attack and the retaliation by India in the form of the Balakot airstrike. This proves that the evil always fails.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is also about truth winning. The films shows how Azad and his gang of girls fight against the corrupt system.
Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om is the story of how Om is born again just to give justice to Shanti who has been betrayed by her husband.
Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath is a great example of the triumph of good over bad. It is about Vijay who wants to fight against lord Kancha Cheena to get justice for his family.
A Wednesday is another example of truth winning against evil. It is about the common man's fight against the evil things happening in the country.
Sooryavanshi was a big hit and it is about the police team fighting against the terrorist group.
Main Hoon Na is about Major Ram, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who goes to Darjeeling on an undercover mission. He disguises himself as a college student to protect General Bakshi’s daughter from Raghavan, a terrorist.
Gadar 2 is about the win of the good over the evil. We saw how Charanjeet went to bring back his father from Pakistan and how they fight for the pride of their country.
Prabhas starrer Adipurush is based on Ramayana and that is the story of Dussehra. Lord Ram won against Raavan on this day.
Alia Bhatt's recently released Jigra is also about the win of the good over evil.
