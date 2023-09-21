DYK: Ajith Kumar had an alleged affair with 90s actress before marrying Shalini

Here's when Ajith Kumar dated a leading lady in 90s and planned to get married.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a renowned actor in Tamil cinema who began his career in 1990s and soon rose to fame.

Ajith Kumar made headlines

Over the years, Ajith Kumar known as Thala has remained in the news for his professional and personal life.

Ajith dated Tamil actress

Back in 1990 he made headlines for dating a leading actress who was not his now wife Shalini.

Ajith and Heera popular relationship

Ajith Kumar was in a popular relationship with former South Indian actress Heera Rajgopal.

First movie

They first met while working on Kathal Kottai and fell in love.

Love letters

Ajith even wrote letters to Heera and an actor Bayilvan Ranganathan read one of the letters exchanged between the couple.

Heera’s mother was against the marriage

Heera’s mother opposed their marriage because she didn’t want her daughter’s career to be impacted negatively at a young age.

Break up

However, the actual reason for their separation remains unknown.

Married Shalini

Later in 2000, Ajith Kumar married Shalini and now they have two kids Anoshka and Aadvik.

Work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in Thunivu and is now working on Vidaamuyarchi.

