DYK: Ajith Kumar had an alleged affair with 90s actress before marrying Shalini

Here's when Ajith Kumar dated a leading lady in 90s and planned to get married.
Ajith Kumar is a renowned actor in Tamil cinema who began his career in 1990s and soon rose to fame.
Over the years, Ajith Kumar known as Thala has remained in the news for his professional and personal life.
Back in 1990 he made headlines for dating a leading actress who was not his now wife Shalini.
Ajith Kumar was in a popular relationship with former South Indian actress Heera Rajgopal.
They first met while working on Kathal Kottai and fell in love.
Ajith even wrote letters to Heera and an actor Bayilvan Ranganathan read one of the letters exchanged between the couple.
Heera's mother opposed their marriage because she didn't want her daughter's career to be impacted negatively at a young age.
However, the actual reason for their separation remains unknown.
Later in 2000, Ajith Kumar married Shalini and now they have two kids Anoshka and Aadvik.
Ajith Kumar was last seen in Thunivu and is now working on Vidaamuyarchi.
